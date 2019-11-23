'We feel you': Creston art project aims to help community grieve
Locals are honouring loved ones who have died by painting flags on a banner
After two recent sudden deaths in the central Kootenay town of Creston, B.C., local art shop owner, Beth Swalwell, started an art project that aims to unite the community and help people grieve.
Earlier this month, the owner of a local restaurant and pub died in a car accident, and a week-and-a-half later a 19-year-old man from the town of 5,200, died after being hit by a loader on a forestry site.
"We don't really have a process, or a ritual, or a way to express our shared public grief," said Swalwell.
The Art Barn Studio owner is inviting members of the public to come to her studio to make flags to honour loved ones who have died as part of the Art of Community Grieving project. Each person can doodle, paint, write a name, or colour something on a six inch square piece of fabric, that she will then sew onto a long cord.
Swalwell hopes to display the banner somewhere in the community, but is still deciding on a location depending on how long it ends up being.
"I just thought that this would be a way where everyone can see that we hear you, we see you, we feel you, and hopefully it will just make someone feel better," she told Daybreak South host Chris Walker.
The recent deaths are a topic of conversation throughout town, she added.
"We're all woven together in this little community and you know we just want people to feel accepted and heard," said Swalwell, who is also mourning her mother who died last March.
She hopes that when people drop by her studio to make a flag, they will feel like they belong to the community.
"Some people say that society is lacking a sense of community and we want to show that the people of Creston ... we are a big family where all the threads of our community are tight and that we're all sticking together to support each other."
With files from Daybreak South
