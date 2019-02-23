Victoria police are currently investigating multiple fraud incidents that they say have cost businesses more than $50,000.

Police say the illegal transactions happened when customers manually entered stolen or fraudulent credit card numbers into the point-of-sale machine that accommodates debit and credit cards.

Officers are asking local businesses to make sure customers are only entering their PIN number or using the 'tap feature' when paying for merchandise with a card.

If retailers notice a customer is manually entering credit card numbers, or accessing menu options on the machine, they should call police.

Anyone with information about who is responsible for the frauds can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.