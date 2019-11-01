Greater Victoria area approves 6.2% property tax increase

The Capital Regional District (CRD) Board has approved a provisional budget to bump up property taxes for homeowners in the Greater Victoria area.

District Chair Colin Plant, a Saanich, B.C., councillor, said the 6.2 per cent increase was required to meet the commitments previous boards had already made.

Plant says the budget increase will pay for wage increases for CRD workers, and the completion of the wastewater treatment plant coming into operation next year, for which new workers will have to be hired.

"While nobody likes to see tax increases, the board has landed on a provisional budget that will see the average resident pay about a dollar extra per week," Plant said.

"We did feel that the services that the CRD provide must be maintained and in some small areas enhanced."

Not a unanimous decision

The decision to approve the provisional budget was not unanimous.

Geoff Young, a director with the CRD and a Victoria city councillor, voted against the budget. Young says while he agrees some things need to be properly budgeted for — namely the wastewater treatment plant — there are other programs funded by the CRD that could use some closer scrutiny.

For example, he said, within the parks department the CRD could review its program offerings and pull back on its nature houses, educational programs, and recreational programs.

"Maybe given the increases that we know we're facing, I think maybe we need to sharpen our pencils and in a few other areas and maybe there are services that we can no longer afford to provide at the same level we have," Young said.

The operating portion of the CRD budget — which pays for labour, supplies, programs, services and repayment of debt — totals $278 million for the 2020 year.