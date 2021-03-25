Greater Victoria region to add 280 supportive homes for those experiencing homelessness

Thanks to funding from the province and the federal government, the Greater Victoria Region will add more than 280 supportive housing units to the area.

There will be four supportive projects with a total of 192 homes in Victoria, and one each in the districts of Saanich and Central Saanich that will provide a further 91 homes.

Construction on the projects will begin this year.

The capital region has struggled with homelessness for years, but especially so during the pandemic. For instance, last spring, Save-On-Foods arena was set up to provide temporary shelter to people camping on Pandora Avenue and in Topaz Park.

The province signed a memorandum with the City of Victoria on Tuesday to formalize the commitment to find indoor shelter for people living in parks and other outdoor areas.

Last spring, the Save-On-Foods arena in Victoria was set up as an emergency response centre using pop-up pods for people who are homeless. (Twitter/David Eby)

Lisa Helps, mayor of Victoria, said she was delighted to hear Wednesday's announcement of new permanent housing in the city with 24/7 supports.

"We also know that a shipping container is not a home. An arena is not a home. Even a motel room is not a home. We've been saying to people who have been living in parks or these temporary situations that they're on a pathway to permanent housing. These close-to 300 units today are part of that pathway," Helps said.

Projects in Saanich, Central Saanich

Helps also commended the two projects outside of Victoria.

"We know that people experience homelessness throughout the region. Sometimes they find their way into the city when those circumstances hit and it's great to see our colleagues in Saanich and Central Saanich beginning to house people as well," she said.

The Saanich and Central Saanich projects, which are supported by B.C. Housing and federal funding, will have 24/7 supports like meals, counselling, job supports and security, says Colin Plant, the Capital Regional District board chair.

Plant said the projects are a "big step" in the right direction.

"The commitment with the rapid housing initiative is that you had to have these units built within a year, so we're hoping by early next spring, they'll be lived in," Plant said.

"Obviously people who are living without a home right now, it's not going to come soon enough. But it's a step in the right direction and what I'm pleased to see as a member of the CRD board and as a Saanich councillor is seeing all three levels of government work together to make this happen."