Crash sends at least 1 person to hospital with serious injuries, knocks out power in Surrey

At least one person is in hospital after an overnight crash that caused a power outage in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP were called to the crash in the 6300-block of 128 Street at 1:17 a.m. PT Friday.

An SUV had struck a utility pole and flipped onto its side.

RCMP said there are "serious, life-altering injuries" as a result of the collision, but did not say how many people were involved.

A resident who lives across the street from where the crash happened told CBC News he saw a woman being taken into an ambulance.

Collision analysts shut down traffic on 128 Street between 62 Avenue and 64 Avenue until later in the morning as they gathered evidence.

As of 7 a.m. PT, almost 1,000 customers in the area were still without power, according to BC Hydro.

Any witnesses to the crash, including drivers with dashcam footage of the accident, are asked to contact Surrey RCMP.