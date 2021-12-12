Snowy conditions on Highway 3 bring crashes, closures for commercial vehicle route to B.C.'s Interior

Gurjit Padda was travelling in heavy snow on the only commercial vehicle route to B.C.'s Interior on Saturday when he witnessed a multi-vehicle crash that he says underscores the need to maintain essential travel only on the route during treacherous weather conditions.

Padda, who works in the building industry in several cities across B.C., was returning to his Abbotsford home Saturday when two large trucks crashed into each other just east of Manning Park on Highway 3. Then, he says a third vehicle veered into the ditch because it couldn't stop in time.

No one was injured in the incident, according to Padda, but it is just the latest multi-vehicle incident on the highway that has become the only commercial vehicle supply route from the coast to the Interior after floods and slides destroyed many highways last month.

He said it is a reminder for drivers to be more careful on the roads, and to avoid all non-essential travel as ordered by the province.

Multiple vehicles collision 85 km east of hope hwy3 near Manning park <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/drivebc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#drivebc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/511albera?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#511albera</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/511Alberta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#511Alberta</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/princton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#princton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hopebc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hopebc</a> <a href="https://t.co/7LpS3wHCVx">pic.twitter.com/7LpS3wHCVx</a> —@Baljitpadda3

"If you don't need to go somewhere ... just don't go. Just stay home," he said.

A spokesperson for the RCMP's B.C. Highway Patrol did not respond to a request for comment on the incident.

On Sunday afternoon, more trucks spun out on the route, closing the highway.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Tuesday that truckers should be careful on Highway 3 during winter, and there is no timeline for when it might reopen for non-essential travel.

⛔️ CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy3</a> between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HopeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HopeBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrincetonBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrincetonBC</a> due to spun out commercial vehicles. Assessment in progress, no estimated time of opening or detour available. ⛔️ —@DriveBC

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for mountain passes on Sunday, as many residents remain without power.

The agency says up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected Sunday in the Fraser Canyon and visibility may be reduced, including on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Travellers are urged to keep others informed of their schedule and destination and to carry an emergency kit and phone, as weather in the mountains can change suddenly.

B.C. Hydro says on its website that more than 3,000 customers on northern Vancouver Island have no power and about 300 are without electricity in northern B.C. as of 12:30 p.m. PT.