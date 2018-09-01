Crash closes Highway 1 near Salmon Arm B.C.

DriveBC says Highway 1, nine kilometres west of Tappen B.C. is closed in both directions following a crash.

CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> in both directions 9 km west of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tappen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tappen</a> because of Vehicle Incident. No detours currently available. No estimate time of opening; assessment in progress. Next update 6:00 pm. Details: <a href="https://t.co/gsaeZMcQxB">https://t.co/gsaeZMcQxB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SalmonArm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SalmonArm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a> —@DriveBC

The agency says the incident happened where Balmoral Road and the highway intersect. The location is about 25 kilometres west of Salmon Arm.

DriveBC says no detours are currently available. There is also no estimate of when the roadway will reopen.

Meanwhile, Highway 1 is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic two kilometres west of the eastern boundary to Glacier National Park at Beaver Valley Road due to a vehicle fire.

There is also a warning about smoke from wildfires obscuring the roadway 16 kilometres east of Revelstoke B.C.