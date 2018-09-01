Skip to Main Content
Crash closes Highway 1 near Salmon Arm B.C.

Highway 1 is also reduced to single-lane alternating traffic, two kilometres west of the east boundary of Glacier National Park. DriveBC is also warning about smoky conditions along the roadway 16 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

Closures due to accident latest problem on roadway at start of long weekend

CBC News ·
The location of the red flag is where an accident has closed Highway 1 in both directions, 25 kilometres west of Salmon Arm B.C. (Google Maps)

DriveBC says Highway 1, nine kilometres west of Tappen B.C. is closed in both directions following a crash.

The agency says the incident happened where Balmoral Road and the highway intersect. The location is about 25 kilometres west of Salmon Arm.

DriveBC says no detours are currently available. There is also no estimate of when the roadway will reopen.

Meanwhile, Highway 1 is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic two kilometres west of the eastern boundary to Glacier National Park at Beaver Valley Road due to a vehicle fire.

There is also a warning about smoke from wildfires obscuring the roadway 16 kilometres east of Revelstoke B.C. 

