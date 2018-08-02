Crash closes Coquihalla Highway northbound from Merritt to Kamloops

Drivers headed north on the Coquihalla Highway are being asked to take a detour while police respond to a crash.

According to Drive BC, the northbound lanes of Highway 5 are currently closed from Merritt to 15 kilometres south of Kamloops.

UPDATE - CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy5</a> NB due to a vehicle incident from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Merritt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Merritt</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a>. Detour via <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy5A?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy5A</a>, expect delays and congestion. Details: <a href="https://t.co/WwTTqKZ5nG">https://t.co/WwTTqKZ5nG</a> —@DriveBC

Kamloops RCMP is responding to the crash. Drive BC estimates the highway will reopen at 8:30 p.m.

A detour is available via Highway 5A. Updates are available on the Drive BC website.