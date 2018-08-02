Skip to Main Content
Crash closes Coquihalla Highway northbound from Merritt to Kamloops

Drivers headed north on the Coquihalla Highway are being asked to take a detour while police respond to a crash.

Drive BC estimates the highway will reopen at 8:30 p.m.

DriveBC webcam showing the conditions on Highway 5 looking north, 30 kilometres south of Kamloops at 4:04 p.m., following a vehicle incident that has closed the northbound lanes from Merritt to 15 kilometres south of Kamloops. (DriveBC)

According to Drive BC, the northbound lanes of Highway 5 are currently closed from Merritt to 15 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Kamloops RCMP is responding to the crash. Drive BC estimates the highway will reopen at 8:30 p.m.

A detour is available via Highway 5A. Updates are available on the Drive BC website.

