East Kootenay teacher looking forward to a normal return to school in September

For Larry Dureski, who teaches school in B.C.'s East Kootenay, the end of the academic year came as a huge relief — and some optimism as schools are expected to be mostly back to normal after more than a year of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, B.C. health and education officials predicted a "near normal" return to school in September, with students no longer needing to be organized into cohorts and the expected resumption of sports, drama and other extracurricular activities.

Larry Dureski — a music teacher at the Gordon Terrace Elementary School in Cranbrook, B.C. — says the school year just ending has been like no other during his 35-year career.

"I never thought this day would arrive because it seemed like the year that went on forever," he said Monday to Chris Walker, the host of CBC's Daybreak South.

Dureski says the school year felt so much longer because there were no special events to help break it up.

"We did not have any concerts, no inter-school sports, no travelling road shows," he said. "All of those special events, which are also perks for our students that make it nicer for them to come to school, we had a complete absence of that this year, so that the students could stay in those learning groups structures as mandated by the government last summer."

The veteran teacher says dealing with student cohorts has been quite a challenge for him.

"Normally, I would have shared equipment in the music room, and one group would pull stuff out, use it, put it back on the shelves. Next group would come in and we'd do the same thing. Of course, this year you can't do that.

"I have to do some figuring at the start of the year as to who was going to use what when, so that each student had a numbered piece of equipment. Whether it be a pair of drumsticks or one of the guitars, they would have to take that piece of equipment," he said.

Dureski says he looks forward to not having to deal with learning cohorts in the new school year starting Sept. 7. (Rosalie Dureski)

Dureski also says the cohort learning structure led to more conflicts among his older students.

"For those kids in Grade 5 and 6, they're entering that age where peer connection is very important to them," he said. "I noticed a lot of extra sibling-type bickering going on because they were kept with the same students throughout the year."

"That was a behaviour that I didn't see so much in a so-called normal year where the kids could go out at recess or get a break from each other by playing with kids in other grades or other classes,"

Dureski says he looks forward to not having any cohorts in the next school year.

"For a lot of these kids, it's not the seat work that draws them to school," he said. "It's all that other stuff that draws kids to the school community, makes them want to come, and so I'd really like to see a return of those special activities for the kids."

