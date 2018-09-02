Skip to Main Content
Murder charges laid after fatal stabbing in Cranbrook

A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in the East Kootenay on Saturday night.

29-year-old man died in hospital after altercation on Saturday

Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of 1A Street in Cranbrook around 3 a.m., where a man was found suffering from stab wounds. (Robert Short/CBC)

Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of 1A Street in Cranbrook around 3 a.m.

A statement said officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital and later died.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on scene and has been charged with second-degree murder.

The suspect is due in court on Tuesday.

