Cranbrook dentist suspended 8 months for having sex with patient

A dentist in Cranbrook has been suspended for eight months after admitting to having a sexual relationship with one of his patients.

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. began an investigation into Dr. Ernst Herbert Schandl after he self-reported a sexual relationship to the college in February 2018.

According to a public notice by the college, the patient also submitted a complaint about Schandl a few weeks later.

Schandl's suspension did not begin until July 9, 2022, due to an extended investigative process by the college and a decision to accommodate the dentist's practicum student and minimize the effect on patient care in the community of Cranbrook.

A discipline hearing scheduled for May 2022 was cancelled when Schandl admitted to sexual misconduct and professional misconduct, including failing to determine the patient's health status and failing to update the patient's medical history.

The dentist will be suspended until March 8, 2023, during which time he is prohibited from receiving payment for services and may not be involved in patient care. He will also have to pay a $2,000-fine to the college to cover partial costs of the investigation.

Before returning to his practice, Schandl must complete an ethics course and a dental record-keeping course.

According to the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C., Schandl has been registered with the college since 1995 and has no prior disciplinary history.