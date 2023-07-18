Cranbrook, B.C. airport cancels flights due to nearby wildfire

A wildfire just east of the Canadian Rockies International Airport in Cranbrook, B.C., led to flight cancellations on Monday, with the local First Nation conducting a tactical evacuation of its members.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) says the St. Mary's River wildfire is estimated to be burning over an area of one-kilometre square as of 7 p.m. PT and was likely caused by downed power lines in the area.

It led to around 50 homes in the ʔaq̓am Community (St. Mary's Indian Band) being evacuated on Monday evening, according to the band's chief, Joe Pierre.

"We had a very, very windy day here today," Pierre told Brady Strachan, guest host of CBC's Radio West. "I got information that there were some downed power lines just before, like maybe 10 minutes before, I got the call that there was a fire."

Pierre said the bone-dry conditions in the area, accompanied by gusting winds, led the fire to spread and caused the community to tell some of its residents to leave.

"It's very much affecting what we locally call the lower end of the reserve," he said. "The St. Mary's River is in between the fire and the City of Cranbrook itself.

"Then going north of that, there's a few farms and whatnot, but we don't have any immediate concerns for the City of Cranbrook or Kimberley."

All scheduled flights in and out of the Canadian Rockies International Airport have been cancelled until further notice due to a wildfire that started earlier today (July 17, 2023). Please call your airline for more info if you were to be travelling today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cranbrook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cranbrook</a> <a href="https://t.co/fAYASL5xLD">pic.twitter.com/fAYASL5xLD</a> —@cityofcranbrook

The BCWS says strong winds are challenging crews in the area, who are being supported by helicopters and air tankers.

Pierre says the fire is likely highly visible for residents of Cranbrook, a community of around 27,000 residents in southeast B.C.

The city said that the city's airport, which usually runs flights to Calgary and Vancouver and served just under 38,000 people in the last quarter of 2022, would have flights cancelled until further notice.

"Please call your airline for more info if you were to be travelling today," reads a tweet from the city.