The murky world of Craigslist fee-based ride-share services

As British Columbians continue to wait for the government to allow ride-hailing companies to operate on the roads, some drivers appear to be taking matters into their own hands.

A quick scan of Craigslist reveals many people in Metro Vancouver are offering private car and driver services for a fee.

The ads are mixed in with the many posts in the "ride share" section that are clearly carpooling opportunities — in which people are typically planning a long trip and looking for someone to share the cost of gas.

Some of the ads are vague, and the true nature of the service can only be learned by emailing the driver.

Services on offer

One post titled "RIDES RIDES RIDES" advertised "safe sure rides at a reasonable price. Please email detailing ride required for a quote."

Another titled "I've got your Ride" stated: "If you need a ride I can help. Just let me know when and where you need to go and be picked up at. Email for quick quote."

An ad titled "have vehicle - will travel (port coquitlam)" listed a phone number and offered local travel 24 hours a day. CBC News called the driver, who said, "I don't want to talk to you," and hung up.

A quick scan of Craigslist's 'ride share' section in Metro Vancouver turns up many ads for rides, from legitimate carpooling opportunities to offers that appear to cross legal lines. (Craigslist/screen capture)

One ad offered "Vehicle and driver avail anytime! willing to drive anywhere for gas and reasonable fare."

The poster, Derek Gardner, gave his phone number and was willing to speak about his service. He said he has a roofing company and does other trades that are generally more lucrative than driving strangers around town.

"It's not a full-time service," said Gardner. "There are some guys that do [it full time] on Craigslist, but not for me. It's just more of like an additional expense for fuel, you know?"

Gardner said he declines most of the calls he gets and tries to give rides that complement whatever he's already planning — much like a carpooling offer. As an example, he said that if he was driving from Burnaby up to Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver to go skiing, he could give someone a ride to the nearby Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.

"It's just to generate, you know, fuel assistance. If someone needs a ride and it's 40 bucks, and I happen to be going that way, basically it just covers my gas expense," Gardner said, before ending the brief interview.

Government response

B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena wasn't available for an interview about the Craigslist ads, but her ministry emailed a statement saying unlicensed drivers could face steep fines.

"If a driver is operating illegally on the road ... they are subject to fines of $1,150, as well as further penalties for not disclosing the commercial use of their vehicles to insurance brokers," the statement read, adding that fines will dramatically increase later this year — though the new legislation is aimed at companies.

"There are several carpool apps that are operating legally in B.C.," the statement said. "Carpools or 'pool rides' — where the driver and passenger(s) are travelling to a common destination and split the operating costs like fuel, insurance and vehicle maintenance – do not have to be licensed under the Passenger Transportation Act."

Trevena's staff did not respond to follow-up questions regarding how much enforcement of illegal ride services has taken place.

