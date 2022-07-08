Former B.C. Legislature clerk sentenced to 3 months of house arrest

Craig James, the former clerk of British Columbia's legislature, was given a conditional sentence in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday that will see him serve three months of house arrest at his home in Victoria.

James, 71, was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust in May over expenses for a new suit and shirts that he claimed as work clothes in 2018.

In Friday's sentencing hearing, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said a conditional discharge would go against public interest due to the nature of the offence.

James will be under 24-hour house arrest for the first month and be at home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for the two following months.

The judge did agree to grant additional exceptions for important medical appointments for James, his wife and his daughter. She also granted James permission to leave his home for two hours per week, with prior permission from his conditional sentence supervisor, to get groceries and attend church.

James's wife is set to undergo surgery and his lawyer said it might be difficult for her to drive and run errands while she recovers.

James was order to pay $1,886.72 in restitution as well as a victim fine surcharge of $200. He must report to a sentencing supervisor by 3 p.m. on Monday.

In sentencing arguments, the Crown had asked for a jail term of up to a year, while the defence wanted James to be given 12 months of probation and a conditional sentence.