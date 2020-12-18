Former clerk of house Craig James charged in connection with B.C. Legislature scandal

Former clerk of the house Craig James has been criminally charged in connection with a spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature, Crown prosecutors announced Friday.

James, who was once one of the top legislative officials in the province, made his first appearance in court on Friday in Victoria.

He is facing four counts of breach of trust by a public officer and two counts of fraud over $5,000, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service. The charges were sworn on Thursday.

Accusations of mis-spending against James and Gary Lenz, the legislature's sergeant-at-arms, were first published by former speaker of the house Darryl Plecas in January 2019.

James and Lenz had been escorted out of the legislature in November 2018, though they said they did not immediately know why.

Plecas revealed he had been quietly compiling the bombshell report for months, accusing Lenz and James of spending taxpayer dollars on inappropriate vacations, personal purchases and padded retirement benefits.

An investigative report — separate from the criminal investigation that led to the charges against James on Thursday — found multiple cases of misconduct committed by James, including buying expensive suits and luggage for personal trips to the United Kingdom, personally using a wood splitter that had been bought for the legislature, and taking a large amount of alcohol out of the legislature and delivering it to former speaker Bill Barisoff's house.

James retired on May 13, 2019, after the investigative report was made public.

The investigative report found no evidence of wrongdoing on Lenz's part. He remained on administrative leave until he retired on Oct. 1, 2019, saying his reputation would never be "fully repaired."