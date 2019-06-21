Latest scoop in Prince George: craft ice cream
Wes Peterson is expanding his ice cream business, which includes flavours such as garlic and avocado
For years, Wes Peterson, founder and owner of Frozen Paddle Ice Cream has been serving innovative craft ice cream at farmers' markets and directly to customers with his truck and subscription business in Prince George.
With the success of his wide range of flavours, including vanilla bean, spruce tip, baked garlic and avocado, Peterson is expanding his business into a retail shop because he wants to increase production to supply grocery stores and wholesalers.
"It's different flavours all the time," Peterson said. "Everybody's palate is so different. To introduce different flavours that they might never try is really unique."
Wild flavours
Peterson says many of the most obscure flavours, like barbecue sauce, are suggested by friends and customers.
"They'll say, 'have you ever tried pineapple and blue cheese?'... it's actually not as bad because it's so dry and that's the beauty of making your own ice cream," Peterson says.
"People are willing to try it. They're pretty adventurous so that's the best part of the beauty of it."
Although he's found a new home in a building on Cowart Road, there's no official opening date yet.
The new space will include a large section in the back for production, a small retail space in the front, and a large outdoor patio. Peterson plans to make plenty of ice cream all summer long.
He says customers can look forward to the tiramisu flavour which includes Baileys liqueur, coffee and waffle cone pieces.
With Files from Daybreak North
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.