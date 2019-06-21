Latest scoop in Prince George: craft ice cream

For years, Wes Peterson, founder and owner of Frozen Paddle Ice Cream has been serving innovative craft ice cream at farmers' markets and directly to customers with his truck and subscription business in Prince George.

With the success of his wide range of flavours, including vanilla bean, spruce tip, baked garlic and avocado, Peterson is expanding his business into a retail shop because he wants to increase production to supply grocery stores and wholesalers.

"It's different flavours all the time," Peterson said. "Everybody's palate is so different. To introduce different flavours that they might never try is really unique."

Blueberry cheesecake, vanilla bean and haskap are some of the bold ice cream flavours that you'll find at Frozen Paddle Ice Cream in Prince George. (Frozen Paddle/Facebook)

Wild flavours

Peterson says many of the most obscure flavours, like barbecue sauce, are suggested by friends and customers.

"They'll say, 'have you ever tried pineapple and blue cheese?'... it's actually not as bad because it's so dry and that's the beauty of making your own ice cream," Peterson says.

Wes Peterson, founder and owner of Frozen Paddle Ice Cream is expanding his business into a retail space this summer. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC NEWS)

"People are willing to try it. They're pretty adventurous so that's the best part of the beauty of it."

Although he's found a new home in a building on Cowart Road, there's no official opening date yet.

The new space will include a large section in the back for production, a small retail space in the front, and a large outdoor patio. Peterson plans to make plenty of ice cream all summer long.

He says customers can look forward to the tiramisu flavour which includes Baileys liqueur, coffee and waffle cone pieces.