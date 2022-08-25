Multiple people injured, suspect in custody after CRAB Park 'stabbing spree'

Police are investigating what they say witnesses have described as a "stabbing spree" at CRAB Park in Vancouver early Saturday morning, which left multiple people seriously injured.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, was arrested for attempted murder and remains in custody.

Three victims suffered serious injuries, including stab wounds and punctured organs, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

The victims include a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s, and an unidentified man.

Police are searching for more victims they believe may have fled the scene, and encourage anyone with injuries to seek medical help then call police.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

A suspect is in custody and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> is investigating multiple stabbings in Crab Park overnight. Some victims have been taken to hospital, but others fled and may need medical attention. No ongoing public risk. We'll have more info when it's available. <a href="https://t.co/3rOBbRGww2">pic.twitter.com/3rOBbRGww2</a> —@VancouverPD

According to police, two of the victims fled the park and approached officers who were patrolling nearby around 3 a.m. Around the same time, a 911 call from inside the park reported a man stabbing random people at the tent encampment.

When officers arrived, they found the third victim in the park and arrested the suspect as he tried to leave the area.

The VPD says the stabbings were among a series of violent crimes that occurred last night near the Downtown Eastside.

These include an incident near East Hastings and Campbell Avenue that left an 18-year-old man with serious injuries, and a stabbing near West Hastings and Cambie Streets that left a 48-year-old man with life-threatening injuries

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.