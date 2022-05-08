Vancouver police say a 26-year-old year old man has been charged in connection with the city's fourth homicide of the year.

Police say they were called to CRAB Park around 10:20 a.m. PT on Saturday following reports of an assault.

Officers found the victim, 45-year-old Andrew Wadden of Vancouver, in the park with life-threatening injuries. Efforts to save Wadden were unsuccessful, police said, and he died at the scene.

Eric Kim, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The incident marked the second homicide in the city in the span of a week.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Vancouver police.