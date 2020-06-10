B.C. Supreme Court judge grants injunction to clear Crab Park homeless campers

The British Columbia Supreme Court has granted the Vancouver Port Authority an injunction against members of an illegal tent city who are occupying land next to Crab Park on Vancouver's waterfront.

As many as 100 residents have moved onto the lot near the popular Vancouver beach. A judge ruled the site the campers are on is essentially private property, and the owner is within their right to clear it.

The judge did not immediately grant an enforcement order, saying the injunction should be enough to move people out.

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson gave his decision at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Wednesday afternoon after two separate days of deliberation.

A man emerges from his tent at the Crab Park tent city in Vancouver, British Columbia on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The new camp has been on port authority property on the waterfront since the beginning of May.

Campers started pitching their tents shortly after May 8, when the homeless camp in Oppenheimer Park was closed. Anywhere between 100 to 130 people are living in the new camp.

Camp member Tony Pruden said he's at a loss about what's next for him.

"If we're evicted from here, I'll just wander the streets because I've no place to be," he said.

Chrissy Brett, the unofficial spokesperson for residents of the Crab Park tent city, slaps a paper related to evictions away from an official who was escorted by VPD officers in Vancouver, British Columbia on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The port authority's original injunction application required campers to vacate the camp by May 28. Justice Nicholson granted an extension to allow the campers's lawyer to gather information and file arguments about why they should be permitted to stay.

More than 300 homeless people living at Oppenheimer Park were housed by the province before the camp was closed. According to the port authority, B.C. Housing officials have contacted members of the camp with offers of accommodation.