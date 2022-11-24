Another five charges, including sexual assault, have been added to the list of offences allegedly committed by Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie, police announced Wednesday.

Investigators have alleged that Leckie used his status as an officer to have sex with women, both on and off duty. This summer, he was charged with seven breach of trust charges and two counts of obtaining computer service by fraud in relation to those allegations.

Now he faces another three charges of breach of trust, one charge of obtaining computer services by fraud, and one count of sexual assault related to alleged misconduct between January 2014 and December 2021, according to an RCMP news release.

Surrey RCMP said in June that Leckie "used his position as a police officer to obtain information and contact members of the public for the purpose of engaging in intimate relationships with women both on and off duty."

Police said those original charges were related to three alleged victims, but released a photo of Leckie in the belief that there may be witnesses with further information.

Leckie has been an officer with the Surrey RCMP since 2010. When charges were first announced in June, he had been suspended with pay, but the detachment said he could soon lose that pay cheque. There has been no update on that process.

Leckie is scheduled to appear in court on the new charges on Dec. 14.