The B.C. Prosecution Service says a Mountie in Surrey is facing multiple charges related to allegations of misconduct over a period of nearly seven years, which the force said involved the officer using his position to hook up with women.

On Wednesday the service announced that charges of breach of trust and fraud were approved against Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie.

Surrey RCMP said in a release that Leckie "used his position as a police officer to obtain information and contact members of the public for the purpose of engaging in intimate relationships with women both on and off duty."

The prosecution service said the alleged misconduct involved three individuals and spanned from January 2014 to October 2020.

Leckie is facing seven counts of breach of trust in connection with the duties of their office contrary to section 122 of the Criminal Code and two counts of obtaining computer service by fraud contrary to section 342.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Allegations 'disturbing' says top cop

Surrey RCMP's Professional Standard Unit (PSU) said it released a photograph of Leckie in the hopes of having witnesses come forward with information. They can contact the unit by calling 604-599-7887.

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, the officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP, said in the release that the allegations against Leckie are "disturbing."

"We urge anyone who may have additional information to reach out to PSU investigators," he said.

The force said Leckie has been a member of Surrey RCMP since January 2010.

He is currently suspended with pay, but the force said with charges against him approved, a process will begin to suspend Leckie without pay.