British Columbia·New

1 dead after train hits vehicle in Maple Ridge, B.C.

One person is dead after a train hit a vehicle in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Thursday.

Collision happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday

CBC News ·
RCMP at the site of a collision between a train and at least one vehicle in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Thursday. (Shane Mackichan)

The collision happened around 5:45 p.m. PT on the tracks near 272nd Street and Lougheed Highway, just north of the Fraser River's edge.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed its office is investigating a fatality, but no further details were provided. CP Police also confirmed the collision, but offered no additional details aside from the date, time and location of the crash.

An SUV and a flat bed semi-trailer appeared to have been involved in the crash. 

RCMP have been contacted for comment.

