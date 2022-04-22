One person is dead after a train hit a vehicle in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Thursday.

The collision happened around 5:45 p.m. PT on the tracks near 272nd Street and Lougheed Highway, just north of the Fraser River's edge.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed its office is investigating a fatality, but no further details were provided. CP Police also confirmed the collision, but offered no additional details aside from the date, time and location of the crash.

An SUV and a flat bed semi-trailer appeared to have been involved in the crash.

RCMP have been contacted for comment.