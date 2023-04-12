Content
5 freight cars derail at CP Rail yard in Metro Vancouver

The Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that several cars of a Canadian Pacific freight train derailed at the Coquitlam Yard in Metro Vancouver early Wednesday.

No injuries, no dangerous goods released, TSB says; one car was carrying hydrochloric acid

File photo of a Canadian Pacific train in Toronto on March 21, 2022. Five cars of a CP freight train derailed at the Coquitlam Yard in Metro Vancouver early Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

A statement from the board says 15 cars were being moved in the yard just after 3 a.m. PT when five jumped the tracks.

The derailed cars included one loaded with hydrochloric acid, a clear liquid that is poisonous and highly corrosive.

The statement says that tank car landed on its side, but no dangerous goods were released and no one was hurt.

Canadian Pacific and Transport Canada dangerous goods teams responded.

A safety board investigator has also been sent to gather information and assess the situation.

With files from CBC News

