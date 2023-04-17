Reports of aggressive coyotes prompt warning to keep pets away from Vancouver park

B.C.'s Conservation Officer Service is warning residents in Vancouver's Arbutus Ridge neighbourhood to keep pets out of Trafalgar Park after reports of aggressive behaviour by coyotes.

The COS said in a tweet that there have been reports of the animals attacking dogs and following people.

Dog walker Ava Lund said she encountered an aggressive coyote in the neigbourhood around the park on Friday afternoon.

She said she was with a client's dog near Valley Drive and King Edward Avenue when a coyote ran at them.

"It came right up to us. I thought it was going to bite me or the dog that I was walking," she said. "I was screaming, the dog was barking, lunging … [the coyote] wasn't scared at all."

A nearby construction worker heard the commotion and blew a whistle, which caused the coyote to flee, said Lund.





Lund said she had previously never seen coyotes around Trafalgar Park, a green space around 12 acres in size with baseball diamonds, soccer fields and playgrounds.

"I had been speaking to neighbours in the area that morning, too, and they were saying it had become a problem here," she said.

"Last weekend, one of my clients was walking around here and one of the coyotes grabbed the dog's jacket."

The Vancouver Park Board said it has not received any complaints about these incidents, but that most aggressive coyote complaints go through the COS's RAPP line (1-877-952-7277).

Trafalgar Park, a large green space in the Arbutus Ridge area, is a popular spot for dog walkers. (Janella Hamilton/CBC News)

The park board said coyotes are denning at this time of year and might act more boldly as a result of wanting to protect their sites.

"This could look like 'escorting' humans and pets away from their dens, standing their ground or acting more defensively if they perceive a threat," the park board said in a statement.

It lists tips for co-existing with coyotes on its website, including not leaving food on the ground, keeping pets on leashes and giving wildlife space.

If a coyote approaches, people are advised to act aggressively by standing tall, yelling or making loud noises. You should not turn your back on an aggressive coyote or attempt to run because the animals have a natural instinct to chase, officials say.

Ubiquitous urban coyotes

An interactive map by the Stanley Park Ecology Society, which tracks coyote sightings and interactions across Vancouver, reports 424 sightings since January. There have been 24 reports of defensive behavour, bites, aggression to humans or pet attacks in that same time period.

From August to December 2021, 45 people reported being bitten or nipped by a coyote in Stanley Park, which led to 11 of the animals being trapped and killed.

In October 2021, Kemthong Clasby and Terence Lee Clasby were charged under sections of the B.C. Wildlife Act related to leaving or placing attractants for dangerous wildlife in Stanley Park. Their case continues to wind through provincial court.

In relation to the coyote interactions around Trafalgar Park, the COS also said it would investigate and take enforcement action against anyone feeding dangerous wildlife.

Lund said after her encounter she bought a coyote deterrent spray, and also plans to carry a whistle.

"I'm a little bit anxious to be out in the area right now, to be honest with you, just because [the coyotes] don't seem to have any fear of anything right now," she said.