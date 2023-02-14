It's coyote mating season in B.C., and that means you may see more of them, officials say

It's the season of love for coyotes in B.C. as they couple up and mate between January and March.

During this time, coyote couples — who experts say mate for life — will be out searching for a den.

Once they've found it, they say they'll also protect their new territory. And they're warning the animals will likely be more active and visible during the day over the next few months.

Nadia Xenakis, the urban wildlife program co-ordinator with the Stanley Park Ecology Society, says the biggest concern at this time of year is potential conflicts with off-leash dogs on trails. If a dog picks up a scent and runs for a coyote's den, coyotes will try to protect their homes.

"Coyotes aren't really viciously attacking dogs for no reason. It's more of a defensive method," said Xenakis, adding that the conflict can often be avoided by keeping dogs on their leashes.

Another typical behaviour for coyotes is called escorting, where coyotes will follow someone who has entered their territory from a distance until they leave the area. However, Xenakis says it's non-aggressive behaviour.

"They're kind of just securing the area around the den," she said.

City posts new signage

Around Vancouver, the city has installed signage warning of potential sightings.

The city says it hasn't received an increase in calls about coyote activity, but the signs were installed to warn the public to keep their distance and to remind them not to feed the coyotes.

"With sightings more likely at this time of year, the public is reminded that coexisting and protecting Vancouver's wildlife relies on all of us doing our part to ensure both animals and people can enjoy our greenspaces without negatively interacting with one another," said a spokesperson for the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation.

Nadia Xenakis is the urban wildlife programs co-ordinator for the Stanley Park Ecology Society. She says coyotes will protect their dens when they feel threatened. (Ken Leedham/CBC News)

In 2021, there were dozens of reported coyote attacks on humans in Stanley Park, leading to a cull. Officials said that feeding coyotes on purpose and leaving food out inadvertently had contributed to them becoming habituated to humans.

Last year, a bylaw was passed that made it illegal to feed wildlife in a Vancouver city park.

And in September, a man and a woman were charged under B.C.'s Wildlife Act for feeding coyotes in Stanley Park.

Xenakis says most aggressive coyote-human interactions are the result of humans feeding coyotes.

"The biggest threat to our safety and theirs is feeding wildlife."

And if a coyote does venture too close to you, Xenakis recommends making yourself as big and as loud as possible.

"Anything to make it very known to the animal that you do not want them there at that time and they are too close to you, and that sort of maintains the boundary between them and us."