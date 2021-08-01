Latest coyote attack in Vancouver's Stanley Park injures 5-year-old

There has been another attack by a coyote in Vancouver's iconic Stanley Park, despite several of the animals being euthanized after dozens of previous incidents.

Scientists have struggled to find an explanation for the highly unusual behaviour, though experts say they are likely finding human food or even being fed.

The latest incident, which happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, is the second recent coyote attack that targeted a young child, according to B.C.'s Conservation Officer Service. A two-year-old boy was bitten on July 12, also at night.

"The boy was running ahead when a coyote lunged and bit him on the leg," the agency said of the most recent attack. "His parents chased the coyote away."

Authorities said the child received minor injuries and was later released from hospital. There have been at least 32 previous coyote-human attacks since December 2020.

In mid-July, officers killed four of the animals in a bid to stop the attacks.

The conservation service again urged people "to stay out of Stanley Park" because of the "high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote."

"We recognize and understand the public is concerned about these incidents," the service stated. "We are also concerned about the behaviour of coyotes in Stanley Park.

"No one wants to see anyone injured by a coyote, especially a child."

Scientists from the University of B.C. have been puzzling over what is causing the latest string of aggressive behaviour. They estimate the park has long been home to at least 12 coyotes, so the new conflicts with people — mostly in evening or night, and often targeting people who were running or jogging — are "unprecedented."

"It's highly unusual. This is behaviour we have not seen from coyotes around the world," said Kristen Walker, a wildlife biologist with UBC's faculty of land and food systems, in an earlier interview with CBC News. "It is unprecedented."

A steady food source from park-goers, frequent late-night visitors, undisposed garbage, and a loss of the animals' normal fear of humans, are believed to be factors, they say.