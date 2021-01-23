Coyote attacks in Vancouver's Stanley Park prompt new wildlife safety campaign

The Vancouver Park Board has launched a new public education campaign after more than a dozen incidents in Stanley Park over the past three weeks involving aggressive coyotes including an attack Thursday night which resulted in a person being bitten.

A park ranger has set up a booth near Lumberman's Arch in the park with pamphlets and educational material about how humans can co-exist with coyotes.

They are offering simple safety advice that includes telling people to be big, brave and loud to scare away coyotes so they retain their fear of humans.

Park staff closed trails for a second time this month after more reports emerged of coyotes nipping, chasing and approaching people.

The Park Board says people are removing barriers or walking around them which adds to the problem.

Conservation officers seek aggressive coyotes

Safety concerns have continued to grow after two coyotes were caught and killed by the conservation officers last week, but the attacks didn't stop.

So far, the Park Board says 13 people including cyclists and joggers have been chased by coyotes in the areas around Brockton Oval on the park's west side and the Hollow Tree on the east side.

About a dozen coyotes are estimated to be living in Vancouver's Stanley Park. (Shutterstock / karl umbriaco)

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is back in the park and attempting to capture the animals responsible for the attacks, according to the board.

An estimated dozen coyotes live in Stanley Park and conservation officers have warned that they can become aggressive and bold if they are fed by humans.

People are being asked to not feed wildlife and respect trail barriers.

The Park Board is asking people to report any coyote sightings to 311 and, in the case of aggressive coyote behaviour, to contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.