Late night coyote attack reported in Vancouver's Stanley Park

Another coyote attack in Vancouver's Stanley Park has been reported to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

The service says that at 1:30 a.m. Monday, a woman and her friend were having a picnic in the south end of the park when a coyote approached and bit both people on the leg.

The conservation officer service says that because the report of the attack was delayed, they were unable to follow up immediately.

Since December 2020, there have been at least 34 coyote attacks in Stanley Park.

Officials are "strongly" urging the public to stay out of the park, and for those that choose to go there, they advise caution. The conservation officer service says there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote.

They also said coyotes tend to be more active during the dawn and dusk hours.

Officials are asking anyone who encounters an aggressive coyote to report it to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.