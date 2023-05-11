Content
British Columbia

2-year-old bitten by coyote in Port Coquitlam, B.C., park

A two-year-old was attacked by a coyote at Lions Park in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Child taken to hospital with minor injuries; coyote has been killed, says Conservation Officer Service

Coyote walks in park.
A stock image of a coyote. An examination of the coyote killed on Wednesday night showed evidence it had consumed non-natural food sources, according to the Conservation Officer Service. (Shutterstock / Harry Collins Photography)

The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The coyote was killed near the attack site, according to conservation officers.

"An examination of the coyote killed showed evidence it had consumed non-natural food sources," the service wrote in a tweet, noting the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife. 

The service also urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including putting a leash on their pets and travelling in groups.

