A two-year-old was attacked by a coyote at Lions Park in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The coyote was killed near the attack site, according to conservation officers.

"An examination of the coyote killed showed evidence it had consumed non-natural food sources," the service wrote in a tweet, noting the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife.

The service also urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including putting a leash on their pets and travelling in groups.

