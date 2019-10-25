Parents in Vancouver Island community upset by lack of francophone school

Mary Dougherty wanted her son to go to a school where teachers spoke her mother tongue but in the Vancouver Island community where they live, that just isn't possible.

Dougherty lives in the Cowichan Valley, north of Victoria, B.C., where there is no francophone school for her son to attend. Now she, along with a group of parents who share her concern, have approached the Conseil Scolaire Francophone de la Columbie-Britannique (CSF), the province's francophone school board, to try to change that.

The Charter of Rights provides that Canadian citizens whose first language is French or English be allowed primary and secondary education in that language, even if they're in the minority. Francophone schools are separate from French immersion programs, where instruction is offered in French for second-language learners.

A French immersion program exists in the Cowichan Valley, but not a francophone school — which, according to Dougherty, is "meant to support a wholly francophone culture." Parents who want their children to start at a francophone school have to bus their kindergarten-aged kids almost two hours north to École Océane in Nanaimo.

Immersion programs full

"I think historically people have just used the French immersion system," Dougherty said in an interview on CBC's On The Island, adding parents are not guaranteed their child will even get into the immersion program because demand is high and enrolment is based on a lottery system.

Dougherty's son did not get in and started his schooling instead at the local English elementary school.

"It's a bigger deal than people probably know," said Dougherty, adding the lack of francophone speakers in B.C. prevents her son from being able to pursue future endeavours in his mother language.

She and other parents in her situation have been told by the French school board that if they can prove need, the board will consider opening a facility as soon as next September.

According to a statement from CSF, "there is no minimum in terms of the number of students, but [CSF] is always evaluating the viability over five years." The parents have until January 31 to to send their request and if the board's trustees accept it, CSF said staff will then start exploring potential locations for the school.

For now, Dougherty will continue being the sole French-language teacher for her son.

"It's been a really lonely and isolating experience and I kept saying once we got into school it would be fine," said Dougherty.

Anyone interested in adding their voice to the group can connect by emailing ecolecowichan@gmail.com. A meeting is scheduled with CSF for Nov. 13 and people who wish to participate can email for more information.

