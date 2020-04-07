Vancouver Island community reveals short-term plan to help homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

People living on the streets in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island could soon be getting accommodation and support to follow physical distancing rules during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The local COVID-19 Task Force for Vulnerable Populations, which includes representatives from local governments, First Nations, Island Health, service organizations and community members, has come up with a short-term response plan to help the region's homeless and submitted it to B.C. Housing and Emergency Management B.C. for funding approval.

John Horn, executive director of the Cowichan Housing Association, said the plan includes three options for people who don't have a way to isolate themselves to prevent the disease from spreading.

Horn said outreach workers who already have relationships with the homeless in the area will work with them to determine which option is the best fit for each individual.

3 accommodation options

The first option is to be housed at the existing 30-bed Warmland House shelter in Duncan.

Other individuals could be placed in hotel and motel rooms in the community, while others may prefer to hunker down at designated tent sites that will be set up in the community.

"Some people prefer to be outdoors, rather than indoors, especially if you are expected to remain indoors for an extended period, that's going to be hard for some folks," said Horn Monday on CBC's All Points West.

He said the tent sites will accommodate up to 12 people and the group will be treated as one family household, meaning they will self-quarantine together if there are signs of illness in the camp.

Horn said the proposal to the province also included meal delivery for the approximately 170 people experiencing homelessness in the area, according to a count on March 12 by the Cowichan Housing Association.

The plan also includes the provision of harm reduction supplies such as clean syringes and opioid agonist therapy for substance users which is the replacement of street drugs with methadone or Suboxone.

In March, the provincial government also released a plan to provide a safe supply of prescription drugs for people with a history of substance use who are at risk of COVID-19 infection.

Horn said the short-term plan has been established for a 30-day stretch and can be extended longer if need be.

He said he hopes this period does become a way for people to stabilize and "perhaps transition to a different kind of life at the end of this."

The task force met for the first time electronically on March 20. Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples says she is not surprised at how quickly this plan has come together.

"This is what we do in Cowichan. We connect, we stay strong and we don't give up," said Staples in a statement.

Horn said he is negotiating with the province this week and when the money is in place the plan will mobilize.

