Flood evacuation order rescinded for Cowichan Tribes reserve lands

An evacuation order affecting 20 properties on Cowichan Tribes Reserve Lands near Duncan, B.C. was rescinded on Monday, two days after it was issued as a result of heavy rains and rising water.

The order was in effect for properties on Wil'seem Road and Sahilton Road.

Though the evacuation order has now been withdrawn, an evacuation alert is still in place, according to a notice posted on the Cowichan Tribes First Nation website.

According to the notice, people in the area are asked to be prepared to leave their homes again by:

Filling gas tanks of personal vehicles.

Having three days of food and essential supplies ready, including medications and pet supplies.

Following COVID-19 precautions and avoid sharing vehicles with people outside your household.

Chief William Seymour said the water flooded roads. Although he hadn't had a full report Tuesday night, he said it appears the flooding wasn't as bad as it's been in previous years.

"We know homes there flood out on an annual basis, so I wasn't surprised about it," Seymour said of the evacuation order.

"The big issue is people being able to get in and out of their homes."

Given the continuing heavy rain, he expects the water to rise again.

"The Koksilah River has no dyke work at all, so when it does flood, it just goes everywhere," said Seymour, adding that they're slowly working to improve the river banks and dyke system with help from the provincial and federal governments.

"We can only do a little at a time, but there's a lot of work, especially on the Koksilah," he said.