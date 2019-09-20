Rain provides relief to drought-stricken Cowichan River

The town of Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island has stopped using pumps to keep the local river flowing, due to much-needed rain in the area.

The pumps, which moved water from Cowichan Lake into the Cowichan River, were stopped Wednesday.

This year had been extreme for severe drought, says Catalyst Crofton, the company that is managing the pumping process.

Brian Houle, the company's environment manager, says recent rain has brought the lake level back to earlier summer levels, but all of the pumps and markers placed on the lake and river to deter people from any hazard areas will remain for the time being.

"We are by no means out of the woods here," Houle said. "We need more rain."

Pumping had been authorized by the Ministry of Forests and will continue until water levels naturally restore themselves this fall.

Houle says this year's weather will be taken into account for future planning around the river and lake.