B.C. premier, health officials holding COVID-19 vaccination update this afternoon

B.C.'s premier and senior health officials will be making an announcement on COVID-19 vaccinations early Monday afternoon.

Specific details on the update or what would be announced were not immediately available, but the changes come as case counts in the province continue to rise.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday that B.C. might not be able to move to the next step in its COVID-19 restart plan as quickly as expected. (The province's original plan stated Step 4 could start on Sept. 7 if case counts were low and vaccination numbers were high.)

The number of cases has surged in the Interior Health region, forcing officials to expand restrictions in the central Okanagan — such as mandatory mask wearing and reduced limits on indoor and outdoor events — across the entire region.

The province reported 663 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Hospitalizations rose to 129, with 59 in intensive care.

More than half of the province's 6,345 active cases were in the Interior.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix attributed the spike in cases in the Interior to lower vaccination rates.

The displacement of many residents ordered out of their homes because of wildfires has made containing COVID-19 especially challenging, Henry said.

As of Friday, 83 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older had received their first dose of vaccine. Around 74 per cent of those eligible had had their second shot.