B.C. health officials provide update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m., including new infections from over the weekend.

Coronavirus cases in B.C. are trending up, with 90 new cases and two more deaths announced Friday.

The province is continuing to urge people to maintain physical distancing as cases increase and has implemented new measures to encourage the public to follow public safety guidelines.

Last week, the province announced law enforcement authorities would have the authority to issues fines of up to $2,300 to people who host large events that violate public health orders during the pandemic.

This weekend, a party host in Victoria was fined $2,300. Police believe as many as 60 people attended the party and the Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team issued $2,300 fines to four separate venues on Sunday.

Richmond RCMP also issued the same fine to organizers of a large party in that municipality.

Schools are expected to reopen in B.C. on Sept. 10.

As cases have increased in recent days, some parents are considering homeschooling their children.