COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in Prince George

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared after 10 people tested positive for the virus at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., according to a statement from Northern Health officials.

The outbreak is in the primary care medical unit at the Prince George hospital.

Northern Health officials say nine patients and one staff member tested positive.

"Monitoring and testing is underway to identify any additional cases," the statement read.

Health officials say enhanced outbreak control measures have been in place at the hospital, including restricting the unit to essential visitors only.

Officials say they will be monitoring the situation closely.