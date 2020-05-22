A pressing issue: How pedestrians are getting inventive with the crosswalk button during COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people interact with public spaces. A crosswalk button has become a puzzle for some pedestrians as they navigate through the city.
Some Vancouverites are going to great lengths to safely activate the walk sign
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things — to the extent that simply pushing a button has become a predicament for some.
CBC photojournalist Ben Nelms photographed a handful of crosswalks throughout Vancouver to show how people are trying to balance pedestrian safety with pandemic safety by activating the crosswalk without using their bare finger.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.