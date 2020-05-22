Skip to Main Content
A pressing issue: How pedestrians are getting inventive with the crosswalk button during COVID-19
British Columbia·Photos

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people interact with public spaces. A crosswalk button has become a puzzle for some pedestrians as they navigate through the city.

Some Vancouverites are going to great lengths to safely activate the walk sign

Ben Nelms · CBC News ·
Elbow, knee or key fob? People are finding new ways to push the crosswalk button due to concerns over COVID-19. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things — to the extent that simply pushing a button has become a predicament for some.

CBC photojournalist Ben Nelms photographed a handful of crosswalks throughout Vancouver to show how people are trying to balance pedestrian safety with pandemic safety by activating the crosswalk without using their bare finger.

Jervis and Davie streets. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Cambie Street and West 21st Avenue. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Jervis and Davie streets. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Cambie Street and West 18th Avenue. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Cambie and West 20th Avenue. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Broughton and Davie streets. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Broughton and Davie streets. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Cambie Street and West 17th Avenue. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Fraser Street and East 45th Avenue. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Davie and Jervis streets. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
West Broadway and Heather Street. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Jervis and Davie streets. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
