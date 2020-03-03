9th case of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C.

A man in his 50s who recently returned from Iran is British Columbia's ninth confirmed case of COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, said Tuesday the man lives in the Fraser Health district, in the lower mainland and Fraser Valley, and is now in self-isolation at home. His close contacts are being monitored.

None of the B.C. cases has become severely ill and all have been successfully managed at home, Henry said.

Henry said the province is actively testing those considered to be at heightened risk. Over 1,000 people in the province have been tested so far for the virus.

"This is an extraordinary time. This is not our usual influenza season," she said at a news conference.

She said besides frequent hand washing and using hand sanitizer, people should "keep their germs to themselves" by foregoing normal greeting behaviour such as hand shakes, kisses and hugs.

And given that COVID-19 is a global problem, Henry said people and employers need to start thinking about steps they can take in the event of wider transmission of the disease:

Have supplies to last two weeks of isolation, including prescription drugs, should the need arise.

Stay home from work and away from others if sick.

Work from home if possible.

Hold virtual work meetings instead of traveling, especially internationally.

Elderly and those with an underlying condition such as diabetes or heart disease may want to avoid travel.

People who have recently traveled from hotspots such as Iran or Hubei province in China should self-isolate at home and not go out in crowds.

On Tuesday, health officials south of the border in Washington state announced three more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state total to nine.

Henry said there were no plans to increase controls already in place at land border crossings.

Researchers believe the virus may have been circulating in Washington state for weeks undetected, and believe more cases will likely come to light.

Another two cases were confirmed Tuesday in Ontario bringing that province's total to 20. One case has been detected in Quebec. No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Canada.