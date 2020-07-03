B.C. announces 13 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

B.C.'s health authorities announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday

There have been a total of 2,947 positive cases since the pandemic began, according to a Ministry of Health news release. Six previously reported cases have been removed from the total as they were residents of another province and will be recorded in the total for their home province.

There have been no new deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 162 active cases of the virus in the province, announced Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in the written release.

Of those active cases, 19 individuals are hospitalized, a slight increase from the number of hospitalizations on Thursday, including two in intensive care. The number of British Columbians who have recovered from COVID-19 is 2,608.

"Together, our actions have flattened the curve and together we can get through this by staying 100 per cent committed to our efforts," said Henry and Dix in the written release.

Authorities say there have been no new outbreaks at health care facilities and that the outbreak at Langley Lodge has been declared over. More than 20 people at the long-term care home have died due to COVID-19 in recent months.

While there are no community outbreaks, the ministry says there are still active outbreaks at three long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care facility.

In Friday's release, Henry and Dix reminded British Columbians to stay safe over the summer by following rules to maintain physical distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and staying home with symptoms of illness.

"Whether you live in B.C., are a visitor from another province or are in Canada for essential travel, we all have to do our part to protect our communities, our Elders and our loved ones."

They said anyone who develops symptoms of the virus needs to isolate themselves immediately and call 811 to get tested.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever.

Chills.

Cough or worsening of chronic cough.

Shortness of breath.

Sore throat .

Runny nose.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Diarrhea.

Loss of appetite.

Nausea and vomiting.

Muscle aches.

Henry and Dix also reminded anyone coming to B.C. from abroad that federal quarantine orders require visitors to prepare a plan to self-isolate for 14 days before interacting with others.