B.C. health officials providing COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.

B.C. health officials are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 this afternoon as case counts rise in the province.

On Wednesday, 34 new cases were announced in B.C. as the province implemented new rules for restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Under the new measures, all patrons in restaurants, bars and nightclubs will be required to be seated, alcohol self-service will not be available (that means no ordering from the bar), and dance floors will be closed.

Case counts have spiked in B.C. in recent days, with 102 new infections diagnosed between Friday and Monday. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 70 cases have been linked to events and parties in Kelowna over the past several weeks.

Close to 1,000 British Columbians are currently in self-isolation.

"The B.C. COVID-19 curve is trending in a direction we don't want it to go — upwards," Henry said.

On Thursday, Premier John Horgan urged British Columbians to not backslide on progress made so far in flattening the curve.

He made it clear he's concerned about recent case counts stemming from parties in Kelowna, and a large drum circle at a Vancouver beach earlier this week.

"Come on. You're better than that. We need bigger spaces and fewer faces," he said.

"The challenge ahead of us is enormous. COVID-19 is still very much in our community and we have a collective responsibility to do what we can to defeat it."