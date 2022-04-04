B.C. introduces 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose for those 70 and older and vulnerable groups

B.C. has started rolling out fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for seniors over 70 and Indigenous people aged 55 and older.

As well, those who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable are now eligible for a fifth dose.

The program is aimed at the highest risk groups who are now coming on six months since their first booster shot (third dose) and who may be experiencing waning protection, especially from the Omicron variant.

The announcement is in keeping with the guidance of Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which Tuesday recommended the "rapid deployment" of a second COVID-19 booster shot for those 80 and older.

The province said fourth dose vaccination programs have already started at some long-term care homes and invitations for those who are eligible will be sent out shortly.

The news comes as B.C. gets set to remove the last of its public health restrictions with the B.C. Vaccine Card program ending effective Friday at 12:01 a.m. PT, and businesses able to transition from the COVID-19 safety plan to the less onerous communicable disease plan.

The vaccine requirement for post-secondary school residents is also being lifted.

According to data released by the province, unvaccinated people continue to account for the largest share of deaths, critical care patients and hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Those who have not received a full complement of COVID-19 vaccinations — typically two full doses and a booster — are at a much higher risk than those who have.

According to the latest number, 59 per cent of B.C. adults 18 and older have received a booster or third dose, while 91 per cent have two doses. Only 56 per cent of eligible children aged five to 11 have received their first dose.

Last week, 321 COVID-19 positive people were hospitalized.

Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus spiked over the weekend, with nearly 50 more people in hospital compared to Friday. Information about new deaths has been delayed and the province says those numbers won't be available until Thursday.