Hospitalizations continue to rise, as B.C. announces 58 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths

B.C. health officials announced 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second lowest number in two weeks, after a steady rise in new cases throughout August.

There were no new deaths.

A total of 22 people are now in hospital with the disease, up from 18 on Monday. Seven of them are in intensive care,two more than on Monday.

The number of people currently with active infections in B.C. now stands at 925. There have been a total of 5,242 cases and 203 deaths since the pandemic began and 4,114 people have recovered from the disease.

On Tuesday, Fraser Health declared a new outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital.

B.C.'s total caseload is higher now than it was in March, when the province began shutting down services and businesses.

'Many more months of this to come'

Despite recent outbreaks and clusters of cases, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday shutting down is not the answer. Compared to earlier in the pandemic, she said, officials have a better understanding of the virus, including how to track it and prevent transmission.

Henry said B.C. still has a low rate of undetected transmission, meaning health officials are able to find and connect with people who have the disease.

In recent weeks, B.C. has increased its testing capacity to between 4,000 and 5,000 people a day. Henry said the rate of positive tests remains relatively low, but the health-care system needs to be prepared.

"There are many more months of this to come," she said.