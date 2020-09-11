COVID-19 claims 6 lives over the weekend, as B.C. announces 317 new cases

B.C. health officials have announced 317 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and six more deaths. The numbers cover a three-day reporting period since the last update on Friday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a Monday news conference that there were 137 cases recorded between Friday and Saturday, 119 cases between Saturday and Sunday, and 61 cases between Sunday and Monday.

Five of the people who died were elderly, she said. One of the deaths happened in the Northern Health region — a first for that health region.

"COVID-19 is placing a heavy strain on our public health teams and this concerns me as well," she said.

Henry also commented on the current air quality in B.C., which has plummeted due to smoke from wildfires burning south of the border.

Dix and Henry have repeatedly pleaded with British Columbians to keep their social bubbles small, keep a physical distance when out in public and wear a mask when that isn't possible.

Dix's latest message is to "stick to six" — choose a group of six people to socialize with and make it a consistent group.