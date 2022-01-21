B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update
Health minister and provincial health officer to address public as hospital beds near 100% capacity
British Columbia health officials are providing updates on COVID-19 in a live briefing Friday.
Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry are scheduled to share updates in a news conference at 10 a.m. PT.
The in-person briefing comes in the midst of the pandemic's fifth wave in the province, with the highly transmissible Omicron variant causing strain on hospitals.
As of Thursday, 95 per cent of hospital beds were occupied across all health regions. The number of patients in intensive care has risen approximately 35 per cent since last month.
The province also reported a total of 58 active outbreaks in assisted-living, long-term and acute-care facilities on Thursday.
Rapid tests wanted
Omicron has also raised the demand for rapid tests in B.C., which have not been made readily available by the provincial government.
The Ministry of Education says 200,000 rapid antigen test kits are being shipped to school districts, independent schools and First Nation schools across B.C. this week for staff, including teachers and administrators.
It says the number of teaching and non-teaching staff will determine how many kits go to each school district.
The ministry says there are around 103,700 staff working in public, private and First Nation schools.
Many advocates and opposition MLAs say they want the tests to be made freely available to all B.C. residents as another layer of protection against the spread of COVID-19.
With files from Bridgette Watson and The Canadian Press
