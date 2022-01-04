B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 modelling update

B.C. health officials are providing the latest COVID-19 update in-person Friday morning.

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to brief the press and public at 11 a.m. with the latest virus information, including the province's latest epidemiological modelling.

The presentation comes in the midst of the coronavirus's fifth wave caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

On Thursday, B.C. reported that 534 people were in hospital with COVID-19, the highest number at any point in the pandemic.

Of those, 102 were in intensive care. The province also reported seven more deaths from the disease and 2,554 new cases.

In December, a report from an independent COVID-19 modelling group said hospitalizations due to B.C.'s Omicron-fuelled fifth wave would reach unprecedented heights by around mid-January.

The variant is also responsible for staffing shortages in many sectors, including among police, paramedic and health-care workers.

B.C.'s largest provider of medical laboratory services, LifeLabs, has also been forced to close or reduce hours at 16 locations for at least two weeks because of staffing issues related to the variant.

Experts say hospitalizations are now a more accurate barometer of the disease's impact, as new case numbers in B.C. are likely much higher than reported, now that the province has hit its testing limit because of the Omicron surge.