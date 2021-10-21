B.C. health officials provide update on COVID-19

British Columbia health officials will provide the latest information on COVID-19 during a news conference today. CBC will carry it here live.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry are scheduled to brief media and the public at 1:30 p.m.

The presentation comes in the wake of a sobering Monday statistic showing that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. has surpassed 1,000 for the first time.

Experts say hospitalizations are a more accurate barometer of the disease's impact, as new case numbers in B.C. are likely much higher than reported, now that the province has hit its testing limit because of the Omicron surge.

As of Monday, 22 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. were coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate indicates a concerning level of community transmission.

Game on

Youth sports tournaments were able to resume Tuesday in B.C. after a month-long hiatus due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Tournaments had been cancelled since Dec. 21 , as part of a wider set of public health restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the highly-transmissible variant.

While play is permitted once again. the relaxation of the restriction does not apply to school-based tournaments.

Henry announced that youth sports would be allowed to go ahead at a news conference on Jan. 25.