B.C. health officials provide daily COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, the minister of health, will provide the latest updates on COVID-19 in the province at 3 p.m.

As of Monday, there were 2,224 confirmed COVID-19 cases in B.C. and 117 people had died of the novel coronavirus.

There were 77 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 20 of whom are in intensive care. The province says 1,417 people have fully recovered.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Canada crossed the grim milestone of over 4,000 coronavirus deaths. There have been over 62,000 confirmed cases of the disease across the country in every province and territory except Nunavut.

Quebec has been the hardest hit province, with 33,417 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,398 deaths.

However, according to Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, the daily increase of cases in Canada has slowed to about three per cent.

Provinces are going ahead with plans to ease restrictions, including B.C.

Premier John Horgan says details on B.C.'s plans to reopen will be unveiled Wednesday.

