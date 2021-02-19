B.C. sets back-to-back records for cases of COVID-19, with 1,018 on Friday and 1,072 on Saturday

B.C. health officials have announced 2,090 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days, but have provided no information about deaths, variants of concern or the number of active cases.

In a written statement on Saturday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix only provided data on the number of patients in critical care — 90 — but not the overall number of people in hospital with the disease.

The only explanation provided for the missing numbers was a note that "some data are not available over the long weekend."

The update is the first from the province since Thursday. The number of new cases in both of the last two days have broken previous records for one-day totals with 1,018 on Friday and 1,072 on Saturday.

With numbers continuing to shoot up, health officials urged people to stay close to home.

"We have seen too many cases of people travelling outside their health authority region and not using their layers of protection, leading to outbreaks and clusters in their home community," Henry and Dix said.

"These outbreaks are avoidable, and right now we must stay within our local region — for the safety of your community and for others."

A total of 856,801 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C. to date, including 87,455 second doses.

Vaccine appointments are currently open for seniors aged 72 and up, Indigenous people over the age of 18 and people that the province has deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable. People between the ages of 55 and 65 are also eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Lower Mainland.

B.C. has not provided weekend updates on COVID-19 case counts for several months, but the number of cases in the province has surged in recent weeks.

On Monday, the province tightened restrictions for the first time since November, implementing a three-week "circuit breaker." The new restrictions affect indoor dining in restaurants, group fitness and worship services.