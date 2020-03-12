The Ministry of Health has quietly launched a COVID-19 symptom self-assessment tool to help people determine whether they need a test for the coronavirus.

The online tool at https://covid19.thrive.health/ poses a series of questions about symptoms and offers advice about what to do next including making a call to the 811 health line or continuing to self-monitor for symptoms.

Some people have been raising concerns about hours-long delays to ask a medical questions to a registered nurse at 811. This tool is expected to take some pressure off that service.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the website is way for people to assess if they need further information, testing, medical care or should stay home to self-isolate.

People with mild respiratory symptoms that can be handled at home, including returning travellers, are asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Help save emergency rooms for emergencies. If you’re worried about <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> symptoms, use this self-assessment tool to see if you need testing: <a href="https://t.co/iLM7yQBK2u">https://t.co/iLM7yQBK2u</a> If it’s a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. —@CDCofBC

"It had a soft-launch last [Monday and] close to half a million people have looked at it already, so that's great. That gives you some advice on what to do and some reassurance so you know ... what are the warning signs that you need to think about and who does and who doesn't need to be tested."

The Ministry of Health says those who need to be tested for COVID-19 include people with respiratory symptoms who are hospitalized, or likely to be hospitalized, health-care workers, residents in long-term care facilities or who are part of an outbreak investigation.

B.C.'s Health Minister Adrian Dix said more testing is being done at five sites across the province.

"We have seen a dramatic increase in testing, a doubling and then some of the total amount of testing in British Columbia," said Dix.