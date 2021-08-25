Premier John Horgan and B.C. health officials provide update on COVID-19

B.C. Premier John Horgan will join the province's health minister and top doctor for a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

Horgan is scheduled to speak alongside Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry at 1:30 p.m. PST.

CBC British Columbia is livestreaming the news conference online and on social media.

The trio are expected to announce a timeline for the easing of provincial pandemic restrictions — but lifting the vaccine card wasn't expected to be part of the discussion.

Henry said in January that some restrictions, including those around capacity limits and events, could be lifted by Family Day on Feb. 21.

The vaccine card program was initially set to expire on Jan. 31, but was extended to June 30 prior to that date.

The program first went into effect on Sept. 13, with a second dose being required Oct. 24 to access non-essential settings. The system works on a vaccine card QR code that records the user's proof of vaccination, applying to all those over 12 seeking to access those settings.

On Monday, Ontario announced it would be removing its vaccine passport system on March 1, although masking requirements would stay in place.

Manitoba will also be lifting its vaccine passport system on March 1, while Saskatchewan and Alberta have already done so.

B.C. health officials reported 803 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, including 119 in intensive care, as the province recorded 17 more deaths from the disease and 2,701 new cases over the weekend.